Helen Skelton marks baby daughter's milestone first birthday with intimate party

Strictly star Helen Skelton celebrated her baby daughter's first birthday with a seriously sweet party on Wednesday.

Over on Instagram, the 39-year-old TV star treated her 424,000-strong fanbase to a rare glimpse inside little Elsie's milestone moment. In terms of decorations, Helen adorned the dining room table with a bunch of birthday balloons featuring a golden '1' and pink love hearts.

As for food, the doting mum prepared a delicious-looking spread complete with a winter-themed Colin the Caterpillar cake, chocolate treats, sandwiches and pizza.

Alongside a touching snapshot of Helen holding the young tot, the former Blue Peter presenter gushed: "One year of you. [heart emoji] Here's to the houses that are never quiet or tidy. #firstbirthday #grateful."

Helen welcomed Elsie in 2021

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday gorgeous girl," whilst a second remarked: "Gorgeous girls! Happy birthday little Elsie!!!"

"Aww Happy birthday. Wow! 1 already! Where does the time go!" noted a third, and a fourth added: "Happy Birthday precious little girl. Your Mummy will be your best friend always. Have a fun-filled day."

The presenter shared a candid insight into Elsie's party

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Helen went on to share a series of relatable parenting moments. By posting a photo of her son throwing a mini tantrum, the Countryfile presenter perfectly captured the chaos of throwing a kids' party.

"A wolf in a tantrum. Spidergirl needing balloons and lost cricket gloves. All the chaos. All the love baby girl," Helen wrote in the caption.

And the chaos didn't end there! Poking fun at her culinary skills, the 39-year-old also uploaded a picture of a charred pizza. Alongside the hilarious snap, she chimed: "Safe to say party food was up to the usual standard chez skelton."

Helen shares Elsie with her ex, Richie Myler

Helen shares baby Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The former couple also share sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five. And in April, the duo announced their split following an eight-year marriage.

Rugby player Richie has since found love with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. The loved-up couple are set to welcome their first child together after a whirlwind romance.

