Sharon Osbourne reveals doctors are unable to diagnose her following mysterious fainting episode The star fainted for 20 minutes days before Christmas

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her hospitalisation ahead of Christmas, revealing that her doctors haven't been able to tell her why she fainted for 20 minutes.

The mother-of-three returned to TalkTV on Tuesday and addressed her medical emergency for the first time. Speaking to co-host JJ Anisiobi, Sharon, who is now back in the UK, revealed she was unable to explain exactly what had happened to her, describing it as "the weirdest thing".

"I wish I could [explain it] but I can't. It was the weirdest thing - I was doing some filming and suddenly they tell me that I felt..." she said.

The star fainted ahead of Christmas but is now back in the UK

When asked by JJ if she had "passed out", she replied: "Yeah, for 20 minutes. I was in hospital. I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital and I did every test over two days and nobody knows why."

At the time of the accident, Sharon's son Jack, 37, released a statement on his Instagram, clarifying that she was recovering after falling ill while filming the Night of Terror TV show with him.

"OK here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha," he wrote.

2022 was special for Sharon as she welcomed two new grandchildren

"Now that we have made that clear... She had been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

The following day, Sharon broke her silence on Instagram, sharing a photo of her Christmas tree at her LA home, and revealed she was "back home and doing great".

Watch The Talk on TalkTV weekdays at 9pm. Available on Sky 522, Sky Glass 508, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237 and Freesat 217 as well as on DAB, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus, YouTube, the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.