Kelly Osbourne can't keep the smile off her face as rocks bikini for pool day with son

Kelly Osbourne has given fans a rare glimpse into her life with son Sidney, revealing they spent Thursday enjoying a pool day with the 18-month-old beaming brightly as he paddled in his toddler float.

The former reality TV star, who welcomed Sidney in November 2022 with her partner Sid Wilson, rocked a stunning tropical print bikini top that features a ruched detailing and halterneck style.

Standing with her legs wide and hands on her hips, Kelly had a big smile on her face, and kept the sun off her face with an oversized black hat. Sidney twinned with his mom in a white cricket hat, and a blue rash vest.

© Instagram Kelly Osbourne stands in the pool with her son

Kelly and Sid, a member of the metal band Slipknot, welcomed Sidney in November 2022 and it was Kelly's mom Sharon who shared Sidney's name with fans - much to Kelly's displeasure.

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly said in a statement on social media shortly after Sharon's reveal.

© Getty Images Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014

Kelly's message came three months after she revealed she was also unhappy that her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, had told everyone the sex of her baby before she had the chance.

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on," she said.

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

© Gilbert Flores Kelly and Sid Wilson at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Kelly recently joined her parents on the family podcast, The Osbournes Podcast, admitting she and Sid experienced their "biggest fight" that they have ever or "probably ever will" have, over their inability to decide on their son's last name.

"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. We had a huge fight," she said. "I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do and I can never ever ever forgive him for that, but we can move on."

© Instagram Sidney will soon have Osbourne and Wilson as his surname

She added: "So right now my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names. We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names."

She and Sid were friends for over two decades before their relationship became romantic after meeting at Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents, in 1999.