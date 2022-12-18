Prince Harry shares never-before-seen photos with Prince William - see

The final instalment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all Netflix docuseries aired this week, with the last three hour-long episodes focusing greatly on the intimate details of the couple's decision to step away from royal life.

In episode five, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex let viewers inside their lives as they shared previously unseen photographs inside Frogmore Cottage. Their lovenest on the late Queen's Windsor Estate was their home for just a few months before they decided to relocate to the US in their move to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family.

Artistic monochrome photographs pictured the couple organising their belongings in the Windsor residence as they prepared for their move to California in 2020. "We were going through so many boxes like, 'You bought this blanket I missed, that hat was so funny'", Meghan reminisced.

"It gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story," the Duchess explained, before a series of photographs of the couple's early days of dating were shared with viewers.

The Duke and Duchess shared photos from revealing the moving process

One photograph captured inside Frogmore Cottage showed Harry and Meghan looking adoringly at a family photo album, filled with photos from Prince Harry and Prince William's childhood organised in a scrapbook-style fashion.

A rare collection of private photos of the two Princes enjoying a holiday together showed the brothers standing on a shoreline. Another snap showed a young William and Harry looking out at the coast with binoculars.

Previously unseen photos of Harry and William emerged in a photobook

Harry also commented on the emotional move, noting: "We always saw Archie running around the garden at Frogmore cottage and maybe jumping in the Queen's pond."

Prince Harry admitted that it was "terrifying" to have his brother Prince William "scream and shout" at him during their discussion about Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family.

Speaking in episode five of the docuseries, he said: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true... and my grandmother sit there and quietly take it all in."

