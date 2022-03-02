Abbey Clancy shares rare snap of son Tommy, 2, inside £3million Surrey home The former Britain's Next Top Model star wowed fans with the stunning snaps

Abbey Clancy shared a rare snap of her two-year-old son Jack in her stunning £3million Surrey mansion to mark Pancake Day - and it is adorable!

The 36-year-old shares her jaw-dropping home with hubby Peter Crouch and her other three children, Sophia, ten, Liberty, six and Johnny, four.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's home in Surrey is surrounded with endless land

The gorgeous model's picture, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, showed her youngest son whisking a huge bowl of pancake mix despite looking thoroughly unimpressed!

Jack, who rarely features on his mother's Instagram, looked adorable in a matching maroon tracksuit which was partly covered with the mix.

Abbey's son Jack preparing pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

Much to fans' delight, the photo also gave a small glimpse inside the family home. A distressed gold figure and pretty pink flowers could be spotted just behind Jack, whilst a large window showed off their green garden.

In January, the glamorous mother-of-four shared some snaps of their stunning home for a style feature for the Sunday Times Style, where she discussed her collaboration with interior design brand Andrew Martin.

Abbey showed off her beautiful family home with hubby Peter for the Sunday Times

Fans of the pair flocked to comment on the beautiful photos, as did their A-list friends. Kimberly Wyatt wrote: "You and your home are so stunning!!! I'm so into it!!!" Denise Van Outen and Millie Mackintosh also weighed in, commenting with a variety of complimentary emojis. Susanna Reid added "Stunning, Abs" with a heart emoji.

In the selection of homely snaps, Abbey could be seen elegantly posing on the edge of a white armchair, looking incredible in a matching white knitted dress and pointed cream boots.

In another cosy photo, their labrador Jeffery could be seen, as one fan put it, "looking very regal". There was also a lovely photo of what looked to be their children's tropical-themed playroom complete with a large giraffe standing in the corner.

The homely snapshots make a change to the much-loved content Abbey often shares, which usually includes a stunning bikini, fabulous beach and of course her ex-footballer hubby Peter. We hope to see more gorgeous home shots soon!

