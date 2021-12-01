Stacey Solomon took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a sweet insight into life with her newborn daughter Rose – and revealed that she's hit a very cute milestone!

The mum-of-four shared a short but sweet video with her followers on the social media site, and it showed the little girl lying sleeping while sucking on her thumb.

Loose Women panellist Stacey captioned the clip: "I can't even cope. Just went to change Rose's nappy before bed and she's found her thumb… It's the cutest thing I've ever seen."

The doting mum welcomed her daughter, the first girl for both her and her fiancé, actor Joe Swash, on her birthday, 6 October.

She has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of family life ever since. Late last month, the star shared that little Rose hit another milestone as the tiny tot's birth was officially registered.

Sharing two beautiful photos of her baby daughter dressed in a pink ensemble with an oversized hair bow, she wrote: "Oh hello Rose. The most beautiful Rose I ever did see… Three and a half weeks of loving you, my daughter."

She continued: "Today we officially registered our little Rose and then she was so awake and alert so we spent the rest of the day with her sat on my furry legs while we all stared at her, talking and singing (mostly baby shark courtesy of Rex)…"

Stacey is mum to three sons and a daughter

Fans were quick to comment, with many saying that little Rose is the image of her big brother. One wrote: "Stop it, she’s the DOUBLE of Rex, so beautiful and precious," while another added: "Wow it’s like looking at Rex." A third commented: "She’s the image of Rex!"

Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, as well as little Rex, two, who she shares with Joe.

The former EastEnders star shares his teenage son Harry with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

