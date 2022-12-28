Peter Andres announces big lifestyle change ahead of 2023

Peter Andre has always been known as a beacon of good health, and that looks set to continue into the new year.

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Andre's wife Emily on baby number three

The dad-of-four revealed he plans to go vegan in January 2023, saying: "I'm excited to be taking part in Veganuary. It is incredibly easy to live a flexitarian lifestyle, something which I'm a huge believer in.”

WATCH: Peter Andre makes candid confession about parenting

Loading the player...

Peter has spoken about being a flexitarian before, which sees him limiting the amount of meat he eats and swapping in meat-free alternatives, but it's unclear if his family, including his wife Emily, is on board – and he's resorted to tricksy measures in the past.

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Andre shares her busy-mum secrets – and how she maintains her slim figure

REVEALED: Emily Andre makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

In his plight to integrate more plant-based foods into his family's mealtimes, Peter admitted to a cheeky kitchen ploy involving his wife Emily and their children Amelia and Theodore, as well as his teenage children Junior and Princess.

"I had some [plant-based burgers] sent to me and I wanted my family to try it, but I wasn't going to tell anyone," he said. "The kids were there, and I wanted to try two versions, the [meatless] ones for me and Emily and the meat ones for the kids. I gave Amelia a meat burger and she liked it. I then made one for Emily using the plant-based burger and she ate it. She didn't believe it wasn't animal meat."

Peter Andre encourages his family to eat meat-free meals

Peter also revealed he plans to spend more time in Australia in the new year, planning to visit three or four times a year to spend more time with his parents who live there.

RELATED: Inside Peter Andre's homes in Surrey and Cyprus

"I went to Australia earlier this year, I'm glad to be spending more time there because of my mum now. So, I try and go three or four times a year if I can now," he told MailOnline.

Peter Andre hopes to spend more time in Australia in 2023

"If we go, we go as a family," he continued.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.