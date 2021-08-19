Thandie Newton’s stunning daughter is her double in a striking look you would never expect She’s growing up so fast!

Thandie Newton’s daughter is growing up so fast - and she looks so much like her that we did a double-take when the duo popped up on a red carpet together rocking stunning ensembles.

MORE: This floral designer-inspired maxi dress is trending right now - and yes - it has pockets

Nico Parker, 16, and Thandie, 48, wowed in gorgeous Versace looks at the Reminiscence premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, with the mom-of-two looking stunning in a crystalized Atelier Versace one-shoulder mini dress embroidered with Baroque ramage on the side.

Thandie and Nico's Versace looks are so dreamy!

The dress also came complete with a dramatic yellow sleeve that looked like a train when Thandie posed with it fully unraveled.

She completed the look with metallic heels. Meanwhile, her statuesque daughter, who is already taller than her (!), looked ethereal in a printed high neck mini dress paired with matching leggings topped with a Versace-inspired print from Versace’s Resort 2022 collection.

RELATED: 20 super stylish summer dresses we found on Amazon

Nico finished the ensemble with metallic T-strap heels, and needless to say, they stole the show when they arrived at the event.

Thandie and Nico both star in the film, along with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. Reminiscence is a sci-fi thriller that centers on a scientist who discovers a way to relive the past and uses technology to search for his long-lost love. Meanwhile, a private investigator uncovers a conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories,” according to IMDB.

The duo both star in sci-fi thriller film Reminiscence

Nico previously made her acting debut in Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Dumbo in 2019, and talked to Variety about the advice her parents - Thandie and filmmaker Ol Parker - have given her.

"They do give me advice like, 'Learn everybody’s name and always be nice' and things like that, but when it comes to acting, they kind of steer clear of it because I think they want it to be my own experience for me to learn about things in my own way," Nico said.

Prior to Dumbo, the statuesque teen never told her parents she wanted to follow in Thandie’s footsteps and pursue an acting career.

"I auditioned for Dumbo and then it was kind of a whirlwind after that. We never had like a sit-down conversation of, 'So this is what you want to do,' she continued. “It more just happened and now they’re kind of forced to accept it. But they are incredibly supportive. I’m so lucky that they are and that they appreciate what I do."

Nico's acting career is already taking off. In addition to the two films she has under her belt, she has a new TV series, The Last of Us, in production.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.