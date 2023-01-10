Julia Roberts reveals what her two sons have picked up from George Clooney The Ticket to Paradise stars have a very close friendship

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are two of the most beloved stars in Hollywood and are also close friends, having worked together several times over the years.

The Ticket to Paradise stars sat down on the latest episode of the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi to discuss their careers and friendship.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

Loading the player...

While discussing her early days of struggle, Julia expressed gratitude for the projects she did eventually find while not regretting those she'd lost.

"There would just be a document of time you don't want following you around," she said, then pointing out to a specific aspect of George's that followed him around.

"You think about [George's mullet]," she declared, to the amusement of the host and her friend. "You know what, it was such a fully realized mullet, it was commitment and I applaud you for that."

MORE: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's unique living situation with children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's celebration with T.J. Holmes and estranged husband that went unnoticed

The Syriana star was definitely accepting of the compliment, although didn't quite feel the same when she opined that the mullet was making a comeback.

Julia quipped that George's mullet inspired her sons

"That's even worse," he joked. "That makes me sad." Host Bruce found the entire exchange quite hysterical, especially when Julia shared that the mullet was also finding its way into her household.

"I have two teenage boys, it's making a comeback," she said, speaking of her two boys with husband Danny Moder, 18-year-old Phinnaeus and Henry, 15.

MORE: Matthew Perry gushes over relationship with Julia Roberts during latest TV appearance

ALSO POPULAR: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

When the host questioned whether they actually have the hairstyle, she added: "Finn doesn't, Henry has a quasi-mullet that actually is pretty cool."

The Pretty Woman star even revealed that it was Danny who'd cut his hair, saying that they were apprehensive when he initially asked for the cut but have since come around on it.

The mom-of-three chooses to keep her kids away from the public eye

Julia and Danny are also parents to Hazel, also 18, and while they prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they won't shy away from sharing the occasional sweet update on their lives.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.