Julia Roberts reveals who her striking daughter Hazel looks like The star is a mom-of-three

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's daughter, Hazel, is fast approaching her 18th birthday and with every year she's looking more and more like her famous parents.

The teen and her twin brother Phinnaeus, along with their younger sibling, Henry, 15, don't often step into the limelight, but Hazel made an exception last year.

She made her red carpet debut in Cannes in 2021, alongside her cinematographer father and looked right at home in front of the cameras.

At the time, Hazel rocked a long, button-up lace dress with black, chunky shoes and wore a smile which she has clearly inherited from her famous mom.

However, it's not just Julia, who Hazel looks like. In a recent interview with CBS News, the Pretty Woman star gave a rare insight into her family life.

The actress also revealed that she often debates with her husband over who the children look most alike.

Hazel made her red carpet debut with her dad in 2021

"I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she said.

While Hazel is approaching adulthood, Julia loves that she still has an innocence over her appearance and prefers her natural look.

Ahead of her red carpet with Danny, Julia said she spoke to her daughter to find out if she was ready for the big event.

Julia's twins will be 18 in November

"She is a one-of-a-kind, that girl," Julia said in the interview. "We were Facetiming actually right before they went out. And she was lying on the bed, and I said, 'What time is it? What are you guys doing?'

"She goes, 'Oh, Dad's, you know, just putting his tie on. We're getting ready to go.' And I said, 'Oh, are you ready?' 'Yeah.' Like, she didn't really look ready to me, you know, ponytail? And I was, like, 'Hmm, little eyeliner?'

Julia and Danny have three children together

"She was, like, 'I didn't bring eyeliner, Mom, what are you talkin' about?' It's, like, 'Okay, yeah.' I mean, what eyeliner? (laughs) I mean, who needs eyeliner? Just Cannes! I mean, it's just sweet, just the innocence. She's just with her dad. It's not about anything else."

