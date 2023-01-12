DWTS dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcome first baby - see their sweet reveal Congratulations are in order!

The Dancing with the Stars family is celebrating the arrival of a new – very new – member, as dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy has welcomed his first child with his wife, Jenna Johnson.

The couple announced the news on 11 January with a sweet joint post on Instagram, sharing an adorable glimpse at their newborn. The pair, both dancers, married in 2019. They met back in 2014 on the dancing competition and got engaged in 2018 during a trip to Venice, Italy.

They announced the news with an adorable photo featuring the hands of the new family of three.

WATCH: Len Goodman reveals he is leaving DWTS

Loading the player...

MORE: NCIS star Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber opens up about private living situation

The black-and-white photo sees the tiny hand of their newborn baby grasping on to Jenna's thumb, as Val places his hand under the two.

"Our world is forever changed," they wrote alongside a silver heart emoji, revealing that the baby was born on Tuesday, 10 January. Though they did not share any further details about their addition to the family, including the baby's name, they had previously revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

MORE: Today Show 4th Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

They were quickly inundated with support in the comments section under the post from fans and celebrities alike, with GMA star Ginger Zee – who once participated in DWTS – writing: "The absolute best moment, love you all," as Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Val's most recent dancing partner commented: "Mom and dad!!! Congratulations!!" and former contestant Amanda Kloots wrote: "Oh YAY!!!"

The couple announced the news with an adorable photo

The first time parents have been more than ready to expand their family even before Jenna's pregnancy, and they recently told People Magazine that: "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now."

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

MORE: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about trying for a baby with Brendan McLoughlin

Though she said: "Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," she maintained it could change once the baby was actually born.

They recently spent their last Christmas as a family of two

"I'm a visual person for sure," she said, adding: "And so I have this weird thing where I don't want to be 100 percent set on it, even though we both love it."

She further explained: "I really want to see him first before we make that decision," and: "So far we have one that I'm pretty set on, so who knows, it might switch the day of."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.