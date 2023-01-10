Joanna Gaines makes big change to family's castle during renovation project The Fixer Upper star is married to Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines is incredibly talented and her and her husband Chip Gaines are always doing up homes.

Over the last few months, the couple have been renovating a castle with the intention of selling it to a family.

At the start of the week, Joanna shared new photos from inside the property, revealing the stylish transformation in the kitchen.

The spacious area features wood panelled windows, teal units and a Belfast sink.

In the caption, Joanna explained how they had moved the kitchen from the basement to the main floor, and revealed just how happy she was with the results.

She wrote: "From the beginning, I always felt the castle was made for hosting.

"That meant we needed to move the original kitchen from the basement onto the main floor to be in the center of the home.

Joanna Gaines shared new photos of her family's castle renovation project

"To provide additional prep space and storage for the kitchen, we converted a former sitting area into this butler’s pantry. The contrast of the dark cabinetry, bright marble countertops, and original windows creates a cozy, moody look that I just love.

"You can find the sourcebook and more details on the renovation on our blog! (link in profile)."

Fans were quick to comment on the transformation, with many suggesting that it would be the perfect venue to host a wedding. "This castle would be great to host weddings and large parties!" one wrote, while another commented: "Do you host weddings here?" A third added: "I want to move in immediately!"

Joanna and Chip Gaines share five children

Joanna and Chip live on a farm in Waco, Texas, and found fame as they flipped homes in the wider Waco area and launched their successful home renovation show, Fixer Upper.

The couple are doting parents to Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four.

Recently, Joanna opened up about her family life and the big change she is facing this year as her firstborn Drake prepares to move away from home to attend college.

The Fixer Upper stars live in Waco, Texas

Chatting to People, she said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast. Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

On her family's close bond, she added that her children are always there cheering her on. "They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun,' " she says. "Sometimes I feel like they're the parents," she said.

