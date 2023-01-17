Rod Stewart's son Liam announces exciting baby news - Rachel Hunter has the best reaction Rachel Hunter is set to become a grandmother for the first time

Sir Rod Stewart recently celebrated his daughter Ruby's baby news, and little did the rocker know that his son Liam, whom he shares with ex Rachel Hunter, was keeping his own baby joy a secret.

On Monday, however, the hockey player revealed the happy news to his followers, and his family were quick to react.

"Mom + Dad | Baby Boy joins us in May," he captioned a sweet video which sees him and his partner, Nicole Ann, posing together during the first months of the pregnancy and even doing a gender reveal next to their Christmas tree.

Former model Rachel, who is set to become a grandmother for the first time, rushed to comment on the clip.

"Love you guys so exciteeddd the best Mum and Dad ever!! I can't wait!! Finally I get to tell everyone. Didn't have my glasses on and put up the wrong heart!!!"

Sister Renee Stewart added: "Love you guys," whilst Ruby Stewart remarked: "(Ugly crying) love you guys so happy for you two."

Rod Stewart with his son Liam and daughter Renee, whom he shares with ex Rachel Hunter

Kimberly Stewart wrote: "The best. Love you both," and Rod's wife Penny Lancaster excitedly added: "Beautiful, I can't help watching it over and over again."

Liam's news comes just weeks after Rod celebrated that he was going to be a grandfather for a second time – and was even in charge of revealing the gender to Ruby and her partner Jake Kalick's first baby.

Rachel with Liam and Renee in New Zealand, where she currently lives

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He was married to Alana from 1979 until 1984, and together they share Kimberly Stewart, 38, and Sean. In 1987, he welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 30, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with second wife Rachel; Renee, 25, born in June 1992, and Liam, born September 1994. Rod and Penny started dating in 1999 and were married in June 2007 in Portofino.

They welcomed Alastair in November 2005 followed by Aiden in February 2011. He is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption; the pair have since reconciled.

