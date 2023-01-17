Sosie Bacon divides fans with message referencing parents Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick The actress certainly got fans talking

Sosie Bacon set herself up for some fan retaliation when she posted a message on Instagram making reference to the "nepo baby" debate.

The star - who is the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick - attempted to make light of the conversation about nepotism in Hollywood, but ended up sparking quite the conversation on her social media feed.

Sosie shared the mocked up family tree of her parents and with an arrowing pointing down to her. Alongside it, a message read: "Appeared in her father's movie, Loverboy and her mother's TV show, The Closer."

WATCH: Sosie Bacon impresses her mom Kyra Sedgwick with incredible singing talent

Loading the player...

Rather than make a big deal out of the concept behind the imagery, she brushed over it and made a joke over their appearance in the chosen headshots: "I know there's been a lot of controversy over this article," she wrote.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in photo ahead of long-awaited change

POPULAR NOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divide fans with defiant statement

"And yeah, it's annoying, and I stand with queen @jamieleecurtis on this one. But there's something I take real issue with here that isn't being discussed. The no neck photos. Why?? Y'all did us dirty with this. Name one person who looks good without a neck. Name one."

Sosie addressed the nepo baby debate

Fans immediately began chiming in and it wasn't long before things were getting heated: "Why can’t acting and performing be a family business?? I think this 'controversy' is silly. When a plumber’s son or daughter takes over the business, who says a word? And also, talent is hereditary. Sosie Bacon, for example, is every bit as talented as her parents so why shouldn’t she follow in their footsteps if she wants to?"

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis' jaw-dropping transformation at 2023 Golden Globes has fans reacting

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

While others had a different view and wrote: "Denying that it’s way easier for her to get roles and be successful as an actress BECAUSE of her parents is bs. If nepo babies only acknowledged their privilege and not claim that they had to jump through the same hoops as everybody else, people would be fine with it."

Sosie has followed in her parents' footsteps and become an actress

Many were on Sosie's side and said she was a brilliant actress who had inherited her parent's skills - and even Kyra weighed in.

She added crying with laughter emojis as the rest of Sosie's fanbase continued their debate.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.