Why isn’t Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet a princess? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter is technically entitled to HRH status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped away from royal duties, but the pair have retained their official titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet Diana, one, don’t currently possess royal monikers, despite Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September meaning the siblings do officially have the right to be titled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The rules for Archie using an HRH title as the grandchild of a sovereign are automatic, though they’re not as simple for his sister Lili. In light of the recent news Princess Charlotte is set to inherit an extraordinary collection of royal jewels from the Crown, we pose the question: will Lilibet Diana ever be a princess?

Is Lilibet Diana allowed to be a princess?

Under protocols established by King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to the title HRH and prince or princess.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all hold their royal titles - so why don’t Harry and Meghan’s?

Archie and Lilibet currently don't have royal titles

Prince William and Princess Kate’s children were given royal titles from birth because royal protocol dictates that "the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales" can be given HRH status.

At this point, you’re probably wondering why Princess Charlotte was given a title considering she’s not the eldest, nor is she William and Kate's son. That’s because in 2013, Queen Elizabeth II issued a letters patent that removed the first-child-only decree. The same rule applies for little Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte has an official HRH royal title

At the time Archie and Lilibet were born, they were the great-grandchildren of a sovereign, not the grandchildren.

Will Lilibet Diana ever be a princess?

Now that the siblings' grandfather King Charles is the monarch, the official royal website explains that Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the throne, just below her brother Archie but above her great uncle Prince Andrew. This comes after the rules changed to allow female children to be considered in lineage.

Meghan and Harry's daughter made a rare appearance in their Netflix docuseries

Despite King Charles acceding to the throne, there has been no clarification from Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes regarding their children's titles. This could be due to several reasons; an unresolved dispute about security, wanting their children to grow up out of the spotlight, or simply because Harry and Meghan have chosen not to.

It’s not abnormal for royals to forgo their HRH titles. The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Princess Anne chose to give her children names without a royal title to encourage a more 'normal' upbringing.

Zara and Mike Tindall also followed suit, leaving their children Mia, Lena and Lucas without their royal prefix.

Princess Anne chose to not give her children Zara and Peter Phillips titles

It’s not yet known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children will use their royal titles, though this change could occur following King Charles' coronation in May this year. Given Harry and Meghan's ongoing strained relationship with the royal family, it may be a while before an official confirmation is shared.

