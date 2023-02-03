Princess Eugenie's pregnancy announcement style is so fresh Princess Beatrice's younger sister has never followed the crowd, see how her style is so different from her royal cousins

When Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, revealed they are expanding their family with a second child this summer, their pregnancy announcement photograph snap struck the royal's fans by surprise.

The official announcement from Buckingham Palace last month was in keeping with formal tradition and acknowledged that the couple's son, August, who turns two next week, is looking forward to having a sibling: "The family are delighted, and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's special bond with Archie and Lilli revealed in Netflix doc

Loading the player...

However, the 32-year-old princess's Instagram announcement and her ensemble were so wonderfully unusual that she may have set a brand new precedent for royal announcements…

Free-spirited Eugenie did not conform to royal tradition

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the princess penned on Instagram, along with a photo of herself wearing a dramatically oversized grey ribbed bobble hat over tousled hair along with two pairs of woolly socks – one brown, one pink – and a pair of chunky brown leather boots.

Eugenie's husband Jack, 36, captured the jolly photograph of the mother-to-be in her brown, outdoorsy, and windswept ensemble along with little August, who was also dressed in cosy knitwear as the sun beamed down on them. The mum credited Jack for his photography skills and added a cute camera emoji to her caption.

READ: Relive the Queen's sweetest moments as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother

The couple's social media announcement marks a major departure from royal pregnancy announcements that royal fans have become accustomed to from other royals such as Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice's pregnancy announcement was in line with royal tradition

In May 2021, Beatrice's pregnancy was announced via the royal family's official Instagram account with a formal statement and was accompanied by an official photograph of the couple on the day of their royal wedding outside of The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Even Eugenie's cousin Prince William and his wife the Princess of Wales – who have been forced to announce all three pregnancies weeks early as Kate has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness) – have always announced their pregnancies via traditional statements issued by Buckingham Palace.

Eugenie's cool and unexpected approach to royal life was also noted last summer by beauty fans. In June, Eugenie set a new normal by stepping out for a number of engagements rocking manicures in an array of unexpected colours and trendy styles. As an unofficial rule, royal ladies are supposed to keep their nails short and they tend to opt for light pink hues.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie's rule-breaking manicure will surprise you

Essie's 'Ballet Slippers' was said to have been a favourite nail polish choice of Queen Elizabeth and also Princess Kate. So seeing the princess showcasing vibrant orange tips at the WWF UK for World Oceans Day was another game-changer

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.