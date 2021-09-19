Princess Eugenie emotionally discusses baby August meeting Prince Philip The Queen's granddaughter discussed the 'lovely' meeting in the new BBC One documentary

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February 2021, just two months before the Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away at the age of 99.

While some assumed that the royal never got to meet his great-grandson, Eugenie has recently revealed that the pair actually shared a very sweet bonding moment.

In the forthcoming BBC One documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which airs on 22 September, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter emotionally recalled the "lovely" meeting between the two.

WATCH: Prince Philip's best family moments

She said: "I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

Eugenie was not the only member of the royal family to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh in the new programme. It features all of the Queen and the Duke's children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their adult grandchildren.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed baby August in February

Speaking of Philip's hobbies, the Countess of Wessex said of her father-in-law: "Cooking is something that I love talking to him about. And he loves watching cookery programmes. Hairy Bikers I think is one of his favourites."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles talks fondly of his own unsuccessful attempts to help his father with the cooking. He said: "He adored barbecuing and he turned that into an interesting art form. And if I ever tried to do it he… I could never get the fire to light or something ghastly so [he'd say]: 'Go away!'"

The royal family pay tribute to Prince Philip in the upcoming BBC One documentary

Prince William says of his late grandfather: "Every barbecue that I've ever been on, the Duke of Edinburgh has been there cooking…we go on barbecues and there's no chef, there's no anyone else… he's definitely a dab hand at the barbecue. I can safely say there's never been a case of food poisoning in the family that's attributed to the Duke of Edinburgh."

