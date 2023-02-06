Chrissy Teigen shares adorable photos of her newborn baby while making a surprise Grammys announcement The model was more interested in celebrating her and John Legend's child than the Grammys last Sunday

Chrissy Teigen has shared some adorable additional photos of her and John Legend's newborn baby for a very specific and surprising reason.

The model and TV personality shared the photos via her Instagram on Sunday to explain why she would not be joining her husband at the Grammy Awards that evening – and although this isn't the first time Chrissy has celebrated the Grammys from home, this time it was more of a surprise.

WATCH: Chrissy and John celebrate the 2021 Grammys at home

"Happy grammy day!!" Chrissy began her photo's caption, before revealing: "[I] had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol."

So, the 37-year-old chose to stay in and celebrate from home with their newborn snuggled up against her all evening.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chrissy further explained how she would still be cheering on her husband from home.

Chrissy and her baby on the couch

"No Grammy's [sic] for me tonight but cheering on @johnlegend's 3 noms and performance!!" she said, adding a throwback to her and John's appearance together at the award ceremony in 2022.

"One year ago," she stated: "[I] loved this whole look so much!!

"Body lookin a liiiiittle different today but worth it," she added candidly. Chrissy has been very open throughout the last year about the struggles as well as joys of motherhood as she and John went on the journey to welcoming their new baby in January 2023.

The model was nostalgic for last year's show

She has spoken about the challenging side-effects of IVF treatment, and also most recently shared an insight into how she's having to bandage her C-section wound.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen shares candid photo of motherhood struggle days after giving birth

Her husband, who performed at last night's awards show, is full of love and support for his wife and baby. This was shown in his comment last night on his wife's Instagram post. "Just sitting there fine AF" he marvelled.

Chrissy also shared cute this photo on her Instagram story

Other fans also shared their awe at Chrissy's effortless beauty while she cuddled her and John's child on their couch.

"Looks like you’ve got the best seat in the house! Enjoy the snuggles!" shared one person.

Another supported Chrissy's decision to stay in wholeheartedly, adding: "The right choice!"

