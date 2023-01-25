Chrissy Teigen's first photo of daughter's face has fans saying the same thing The model welcomed a third child with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Esti Maxine's face.

The 37-year-old welcomed her third child with husband John Legend earlier this month and only recently revealed she had to "bandage together" her "wound" from her C-section. But the discomfort was all worthwhile as she doted over her bundle of joy.

"Look at u out here lookin like a baby," the mom-of-three captioned the gorgeous image, which saw Esti sleeping soundly wrapped in a blanket.

While there were plenty of comments from Chrissy's followers gushing over how adorable little Esti is, many were drawn to the faint marks on her forehead which they claimed resembled angel wings.

"She is beautiful! Why do I see a faint shadow or mark on her forehead that looks like an angel?! Please don't say it's just me! Her big brother Jack is looking over her xx," commented one, to which Chrissy replied with a teary emoji.

Many fans believe Etsi has angel wings on her forehead

"Yes, you're so right! She has an angel right in the middle of the forehead, starting between her eyebrows," said a second. A third added: "Look at those angel wings on her forehead," and a fourth penned: "She got kissed by an angel."

The birth of Chrissy and John's baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy in October 2020.

Last week, Chrissy confirmed her daughter's arrival following reports that John announced Esti's birth during a concert.

Chrissy and John have three children

Sharing a photo of Esti snuggling with older siblings, Luna, six, and Miles, four, Chrissy wrote: "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

