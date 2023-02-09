Princess Diana looks adorable in never-before-seen photo from childhood The former Princess of Wales looked so sweet in the lost childhood photo

Ok, royal children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are cute. As are young Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. But do you know who was the sweetest child of them all? Princess Diana. The late royal had a tumultuous childhood, meaning images of her early years weren't easy to come by. Yet, it doesn’t mean she wasn’t an angelic child as we discovered in an unearthed photo from the sixties.

In the image taken in 1964, a then three-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was captured as a child, wearing a red quilted hooded jacket and blue trousers, pushing a toy pram at Park House in Sandringham in Norfolk.

WATCH: Our Favourite Photos Of Diana, Princess Of Wales

Loading the player...

She looked truly cherub-like with a sweet blonde bowl haircut and a face-framing straight fringe. Her cheeks were rosy from the winter chill and she faced the camera for the photo.

Caught mid-motion, little Lady Diana flashed a glimpse at her red Mary Janes which were slipped on over some green and navy argyle-print socks.

Princess Diana aged three in photographed captured from circa 1964

The royal-to-be was raised at Althorp House, which is where her brother Earl Charles Spencer lives now. The stately home was even where she first met the then-Prince of Wales, when Charles was introduced by Diana's sister, Sarah Spencer.

MORE: Princess Diana's childhood home could rival a royal residence – inside photos

SEE: Princess Diana's bedrooms revealed: everywhere she stayed from childhood

The royal-to-be was undoubtedly an angelic baby

Althorp House was previously owned by Princess Diana's father, Earl John Spencer, and is now home to her brother, who often shares glimpses inside its lavish walls on social media. With 90 rooms, 550 acres of land and a special temple dedicated to the late Princess, who is buried there, it is as spectacular as you would imagine.

MORE: Princess Diana's final resting place looks beautifully mystical in new photo

Diana's final resting place is only accessible via boat, as it's on an island in the centre of the lake. In Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare, he detailed how he and his wife Meghan Markle took the boat trip to pay their respects to his late mother.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.