Princess Diana's sweet parenting trick caught on camera The Princess of Wales was a doting mother

Princess Diana was never too far from her darling boys Prince William and Prince Harry while they were growing up, and on her eldest son's Christening Day she used an age-old technique to soothe the young Prince.

The Princess of Wales was caught on camera putting her finger in the little one's mouth, no doubt to soothe his gums during a period of teething.

William was dressed in the now-retired Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace christening gown and his mother looked radiant in a pink floral dress with matching hat.

Diana's sweet moment with her son was caught on camera

The Prince's father, Charles, could be seen in the photograph, looking slightly concerned in the background. Surely a big day for the family – the Christening of their firstborn.

As the boys grew up, Diana showcased her parenting skills further in front of the watchful eye of the media.

The Princess had a close bond with her sons

In an unearthed video, William was seen sulking when his mother ended playtime and told him it was time to go in from the garden at their home, Kensington Palace.

The Duke glared at his mother and stood firmly rooted to the spot, but luckily Diana knew exactly how to handle it. The Princess could be heard using reverse psychology, and she said: "All right Harry will have all the fun then," as she turned and walked away with a young Prince Harry in her arms.

Princess Diana lives on in the memory of her children

Diana got exactly what she wanted, and a young William yelled: "No no no," as he ran by his mother's side.

Brothers Harry and William are keen to keep Diana's memory alive and in Harry's recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, it was revealed that his son Archie even has a photograph of his late grandmother in his bedroom. In a sweet clip Meghan was seen showing a young Archie the black-and-white photo of 'Grandma Diana'.

