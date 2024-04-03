Sarah Jessica Parker lets her children eat what they want - and parenting experts are praising her for it

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about how she's helping her children foster a healthier relationship with food - and what she's doing might surprise you.

The star revealed that she doesn't stop her children from eating sugary foods, despite growing up in a house where she wasn't "allowed sugar in the house". She explained that because they "weren't allowed cookies, and we weren't allowed chocolate", it meant that "all we did, the minute we moved out, was by Entenmann's cakes and cookies".

Now, the 59-year-old takes a more laid back approach to food with her three kids, James, Marion and Tabitha, whom she shares with Matthew Broderick.

© Instagram The entire family get together

"In our house, we have cookies, we have cake. We have everything," the Sex and the City star told Ruthie Rogers on the Ruthie's Table 4 podcast. "And I think as a result, you kind of have a healthier relationship."

She explained: "When I had girls, I didn't want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic, or they felt like this was their enemy and that they were going to have to sort of, like, stake out a position with food."

As a result of this more relaxed approach to what her children eat, she added that her perspective was a lot more balanced.

© Jason Mendez Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with their three children

"My daughters will have the figures they have and hopefully they'll be healthy," she said. "They're athletes and they enjoy food and they have different palates, and you can't make someone like something they don't like or want."

She added: "I hope that they can maintain their affection for the experience and their delight in taste and find their own ways to have that be healthy for them."

Some parents might find this antithetical with how they raise their children to eat, where they try to encourage children to opt for carrot sticks over cake. But according to parenting experts from The Baby Show, there may be some method to Sarah's proverbial madness.

© Jamie McCarthy Sarah Jessica Parker with husband Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie

"As a parent coach I wholeheartedly believe that Sarah Jessica Parker is taking the best approach when it comes to children having healthy eating habits", said Heidi Skudder - founder of Positively Parenthood. "I use the same approach with my own children when it comes to different food groups – we don’t label them as good or bad, we make sure that all food is equal."

She added that this approach may be different to how most of us are raised - especially the idea of finishing everything on your plate. But often when it comes to fussy eating, if dessert is used as a reward then you're more likely to crave it and see it as 'good food'.

"That means that all other foods, including healthier foods, are seen as 'less good' because they're not given as rewards", she added.

Food and Sensory Scientist and Nutritionist for The Flavour Academy Zenia Deogan concurred: "Restrictive feeding practices, such as forbidding certain foods or heavily controlling portions, can sometimes backfire and lead to unhealthy relationships with food later in life."

© Jared Siskin The couple have been together for three decades

“Sarah's emphasis on her daughters' enjoyment of food, their different palates, and allowing them to find their own ways to eat healthily is commendable", she added. "It reflects an understanding that each individual has unique dietary needs and preferences, and forcing certain foods or eating behaviours can be counterproductive."

Zenia added that Sarah "promotes the idea that food should be enjoyed and celebrated. This is significant, because enjoyment of food can heavily contribute to overall satisfaction with meals, leading to healthier eating habits in the long term."

The actress's approach also allowed her daughters to make their own choices about food, according to the nutritionist. "This autonomy is also crucial in developing a positive relationship with food, as it empowers children to listen to their bodies' cues and make mindful decisions about what and how much to eat."

She explained: "Overall, it's refreshing to see a parent like Sarah Jessica Parker prioritise her children's long-term relationship with food and health, acknowledging and emphasising the importance of balance, enjoyment, and autonomy in eating habits."