Jools Oliver shares moving tribute to late father - see photo

Jamie Oliver's wife, Jools, delighted fans on Saturday with a nostalgic photo of herself alongside her late father, Maurice.

In the touching snap shared to Instagram, the 48-year-old could be seen enjoying a sweet moment with her dad. Aged just four, Jools was dressed in a pair of jeans, a navy zip-up hoodie and a black velvet riding hat.

Her father, meanwhile, was captured flashing a huge grin as he tenderly held onto his youngster.

In the caption, Jools penned: "This is me, age 4. Saturdays were always reserved for dad and me time, be it shopping in the market or choosing DIY materials in the local hardware store."

Jools shared her photo on Instagram

She went on to say: "I just loved being with him. A few times he took me horse riding which was such a treat. I was the apple of my dad's eye and I have the most wonderful, treasured memories and especially of these days."

Jools finished by adding: "I idolised him, his sense of humour, the way he loved my mum and us all and of course he was cuddly and kind and worked so hard to make us all happy. I adore keeping his memory alive by telling my children about him and my childhood."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the mother-of-five, with one writing: "What beautiful memories. Still miss my darling dad even though he died in 2008," while a second remarked: "It’s wonderful you had an early childhood that you cherish - exactly as it should be".

The loved-up couple wed in 2000

A third gushed: "Gorgeous. Thanks for sharing the impact of your special memories with your dad," and a fourth added: "You were a daddy's girl just like me," followed by a pair of red heart emojis.

Jools' heartfelt tribute to her dad comes after the celeb teamed up with her husband for a very special project. Earlier this month, Jools' husband Jamie revealed that he had recorded an audiobook to go alongside his children's book, Billy and the Giant Adventure. And much to the delight of fans, the chef went on to detail Jool's starring role!

Jamie and Jools joined forces

Alongside a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel, Jamie shared: "I'm so excited to let you in on a project I've been working on that's been so much fun. I've recorded an audiobook to accompany my children's book, Billy & The Giant Adventure! It's going to sound epic!

"I've brought in a few friends to bring some of the characters to life, including Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Kadeem Ramsay, Benny Mails and Tamzene Allison-Power - not to mention a star turn by my wonderful wife, Jools Oliver!"

