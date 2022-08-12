Jools Oliver melts hearts with the sweetest photo of son River at the beach The doting parents share five children

Jamie and Jools Oliver are doting parents to five children, and the pair frequently share insights into their family life.

LOOK: 15 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's adorable family photos

During the week, Jools melted hearts when she shared a photo of her youngest son, River, who recently turned six, as he enjoyed some time on the beach. The youngster was well protected from the sun, with a cap and a stunning outfit that featured printed versions of various beach animals like fish, turtles and crabs. The young chap appeared to be having a fun time as he played with a bucket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares adorable clip of son River singing

Jools had a sweet caption for the post, as she simply wrote: "Little Birdy," alongside a yellow heart emoji. She then tagged her clothing brand and the outfit's designer.

MORE: Jools Oliver melts hearts as she reveals close bond between Jamie and daughter

MORE: Jamie Oliver's son River sparks comments in adorable new video at family home

The star's post came at the perfect time as there was a little bit of fan confusion after Jamie shared a gorgeous photo of Jools and their eldest daughters.

In the snap, Jools embraced her daughters with Daisy sat next to her and Poppy towering over the pair.

River enjoyed his time on the beach

Jamie had the perfect vista for the shot, with the beach and sea creating the most spectacular backdrop.

SEE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools looks spectacular in gorgeous dress with thigh-high slit

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares intimate glimpse inside summer holiday - and fans react

All three ladies looked so glamorous, with Jools in a cream jumper, Poppy styling out a black jumper and Daisy rocked a blue hooded top.

"Quality time with my three ladies & the most blissful night at @carbisbayestate. Memories for life," Jamie lovingly wrote in the caption.

River has a strong bond with both of his parents

However, the pair's youngest daughter, Petal, and sons Buddy and River were absent, in the snap leaving some to wonder whether they'd come along for the family trip. But with River playing on the same beach, it's certain that they did.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares stunning new family photo – but fans are divided

INSIDE: Jools Oliver shares sneak peek of £6m home makeover - and just wow

Last week, Jamie shared several photos of River at his sixth birthday party, with the youngster wearing a homemade hat with his name on the front.

One of the photos showed he had a pile of presents waiting for him to open, which were arranged on the family's dining table, surrounded by helium balloons and a delicate 'Happy Birthday' banner featuring fairies and flowers.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.