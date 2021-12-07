Jools Oliver has the cutest Christmas tradition – and it involves son River This is so sweet!

Every family has their own Christmas traditions, and we are in love with the one that Jools Oliver has for her children at the Oliver household.

On Tuesday, the mum-of-five revealed that the family had a Giving Manger, a decoration that is built up in the lead-up to Christmas Day. The concept follows that children will place straw in the manger upon the completion of a kind deed or act of service. When the baby Jesus is placed in the manger on Christmas Day, there should be enough straw placed in there to support the weight.

Jools shared a sweet photo of youngest son River holding the fragile Jesus figurine as he stood in his school uniform and revealed the sweet acts that he'd performed that morning.

"Time for the children and us to me a bit more mindful of others and to be kind The Giving Manger is once again ready to be filled day by day with love," she wrote. "Let's see how we go.

"River is the first one to place a straw in the manger for saying 'I Love you' and opening a door for me!! That will do to start xxx @thegivingmanger."

Fans loved the sweet tradition, with many saying they also had similar ones that ran in their family. "How perfectly lovely to see you advocating what Christmas is really all about and teaching into your family," one said.

Jools revealed a sweet Christmas tradition

Another added: "Absolutely love this, I should be doing this with my little one," and a third commented: "Love this! And LOVE how smart he looks in his school kit Jools."

A fourth shared: "We love our giving manger. A really lovely way to focus on the important part of Christmas," while a fifth posted: "What a fabulous idea to encourage kindness in our children."

Jools and Jamie are doting parents to five children, daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, and youngest daughter Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, 11, and River, five.

Jools shares her children with husband Jamie

However, there could be the potential pitter-patter of a sixth child, as Jamie didn't fully shut down speculation when he appeared on the Chris Moyles Show earlier this month.

Speaking on the show, the chef joked: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Host Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

