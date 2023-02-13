Jennifer Aniston shares rare childhood photo for poignant reason The Morning Show star wrote an emotional message to accompany the photo

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 54th birthday on Saturday, marking the day with an emotional post about her parents on Instagram.

The Morning Show star shared a sepia-hued photo of herself as a child, alongside her parents John Anthony Aniston and Nancy Dow, writing: "Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday.

"Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you!"

Jen's 54th birthday was always set to be an emotional one, as it's the first she has celebrated without her father, who died aged 98 in November 2022.

Jennifer Aniston shared a tribute to her parents in honor of her 54th birthday

At the time, she paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media which read: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston, you were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!"

Fans and friends sent support to the actress on her birthday post, letting her know how loved she is, with Kate Hudson simply posting a heart, while Rita Wilson commented: "Such a touching photo."

Jennifer Aniston's 54th birthday was her first without her father

Chelsea Handler wrote: "Happy Birthday, you beautiful tush!!! I’m glad you are surrounded by such love," and Helena Christensen commented: "Wow this shot. I hope you had a beautiful day you gorgeous girl."

The actress' birthday wasn't the only milestone she celebrated last week. She also wrapped filming of the third season of The Morning Show, sharing a snap to mark the moment, smiling alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon celebrated wrapping season 3 of The Morning Show

"That's a wrap on season 3. I Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew. So much more to come," she captioned the photo, with Reese writing: "Love you and our whole cast and crew SO MUCH!!"

