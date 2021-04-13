Jennifer Aniston is set to become a great aunt following baby announcement It's an exciting year for the star's family

Jennifer Aniston will take on a brand new role this year – the 52-year-old actress is going to be a great aunt!

It has been revealed that Eilish Melick – daughter of Jennifer's half-brother, John Mellick III – is pregnant with her first baby.

Eilish and her husband, Sean Nebbia, shared their happy news in December, posing together with their ultrasound images. Just recently, Eilish shared a sweet snapshot of her bare bump, writing in the caption: "Oooh baby, baby."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston demonstrates her morning routine

Jennifer was the only child born to Nancy Dow and John Aniston, but she does have two half-brothers. John Mellick III is Nancy's son from her first marriage to bandleader John T. 'Jack' Melick Jr.

The actress also has a paternal half-brother from her father's second marriage to Sherry Rooney, son Alexander Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston's niece is expecting her first baby

Jennifer herself doesn’t have any children and in a candid open letter shared on The Huffington Post in December 2016, during her marriage to Justin Theroux, she spoke about the endless speculation surrounding her private life.

Titled "For The Record", Jennifer began, "Let me start by saying that addressing gossip is something I have never done. I don't like to give energy to the business of lies, but I wanted to participate in a larger conversation that has already begun and needs to continue.

Eilish recently shared a baby bump photo

"For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I'm fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism', the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news'.

"Every day my husband and I are harassed by dozens of aggressive photographers staked outside our home who will go to shocking lengths to obtain any kind of photo.

Jennifer with her former husband, Justin Theroux

"This past month in particular has illuminated for me how much we define a woman's value based on her marital and maternal status,” the star continued.

"The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time... but who's counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they're not married with children."

