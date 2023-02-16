Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg celebrate her son's first recorded song - see video The Masked Singer judge and Blue Bloods actor have a beautiful blended family

Jenny McCarthy's son, Evan, is making his family proud. The 20-year-old just debuted his first original song, It Doesn't Matter, and he did it with the help of his famous family, including his stepfather, Donnie Wahlberg.

Evan worked on his song solo for some time before the Blue Bloods actor stepped in with some creative advice.

He encouraged Evan to sing the lyrics himself and even got his son, Elijah - who is the frontman of the bank Pink laces - to get involved.

They brought the song to life before enlisting Evan's filmmaker dad, John Asher, to make the music video.

Speaking of the process, Donnie told People: "It was a joy to help Evan make his song a reality. He is such an incredibly sincere young man, who really has the heart of a saint and the spirit of an artist, but none of this was handed to him — he had to put in a lot of work and prove that he was committed to the process."

He continued: "Whether or not music is his ultimate path, the act of Evan writing and recording this song is an amazing achievement and a truly touching dedication to his favorite artist. I couldn't be more proud of him."

Jenny couldn't contain how proud she was of her son's latest achievement

Evan was inspired to write the song about his celebrity crush, Selena Gomez.

The aspiring singer, gamer and filmmaker said: "One of the many reasons why I admire and respect Selena Gomez is her ability to be brave no matter what life throws at her.

"I, too, have struggled with my health and relationships, and because Selena has been so open about her struggles, it has helped me find the confidence and inner strength to get through the toughest of times."

Donnie helped his stepson create his song

He continued: "I wrote this song to let her know how much I appreciate her, and I wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it."

Jenny - whose son was diagnosed with autism when he was three - also shared her joy at her son's achievement and told the outlet: "Evan has been through so much in his young life, and his passion for living and creating is such an inspiration to me.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human being on this planet, and I'm excited for what the future holds for him."

