Emily Andre melts hearts with rare photos of children during luscious holiday The NHS doctor shares two children with the star

Emily Andre is currently enjoying a holiday in Mexico with her two children, Amelia and Theo, but she couldn't help but share how she was missing husband, Peter.

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Andre's wife Emily on baby number three

The NHS doctor shared two gorgeous photos of her children frolicking in the waves, one featured Theo with his back to the camera as he sat in the wet sand, while wearing a snazzy pair of swim shorts. The other image focused on daughter Amelia who waded through the swallows in a blue swimsuit and pair of sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare glimpse inside daughter's bedroom

In a touching caption, the mum-of-two wrote: "I never realised how beautiful Mexico is! Having such a lovely time. But missing you @peterandre and can't wait to bring you here one day!"

SEE: Peter Andre's daughter Princess just wore a bridal dress and nobody noticed

MORE: Peter Andre details daughter Princess' screams after family home is struck by lightning

Peter was one of the first to respond to the post, as he replied: "My absolute," alongside a string of heart emojis.

A second follower enthused: "Love it there! Frequent visitor.....Great for kids! Enjoy," while a third said: "What beautiful children. I don't blame you keeping them out the spotlight."

Theo played in the sand

A fourth commented: "Oh my goodness your daughter looks sooo grown up," and a fourth added: "Enjoy your holiday @dr_emily_official and family! You deserve it, you work hard so make sure you relax."

DISCOVER: Emily Andre shares her busy-mum secrets – and how she maintains her slim figure

MORE: Peter Andre reassures 'naturally beautiful' children Junior and Princess after photoshopping claims

Her holiday snaps come just days after she expressed concern for Peter and his other two children, Junior and Princess, after their family home was struck by lightning.

Amelia enjoyed the getaway

Peter shared a video of this chimney which had been damaged by the storm, and on the post, Emily commented: "I'm just so glad you are all okay. Typical the one week I am away this happens [crying face emojis] xxx."

SEE: Peter Andre and wife Emily pose for rare family photo during fun outing

MORE: Peter Andre shares adorable update of Junior and Princess - and they look so grown up

She added: "The two little kids are with me, but poor Pete left to deal with the house [crying face emoji] poor thing I'm just glad they are all okay xx."

One fan replied to say it was for the best that the young children were not at home when it happened, and Emily agreed: "You are probably right actually, would have been so scary for them."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.