Emily Andre dazzles in white jumpsuit on lavish holiday with husband Peter

Emily Andre looked sensational on Thursday when she was spotted posing up a storm in a fabulous playsuit during surprise holiday to Dubai, she organised for her husband Peter's birthday later this month.

The pop star shared a string of photos from their special trip so far featuring a glamorous shot standing on a brightly-lit bridge. Emily's ultra-stylish all-white look couldn't help but take centre stage and featured cold shoulders and billowing sleeves.

Captioning the post, Peter penned: "It's been incredible so far but the stuff with the kids is the best. Watch this space… more posts coming in the next few days. so grateful. Thanks to Emily and Claire for organising. It’s not even my birthday yet. Thanks to @onthebeachholidays for the incredible cake ( I’ll post soon) @anantaraworldislandsdubai @anantaradubai. Love you."

Other photos in the fabulous post showed the couple cosy up for a string of romantic selfies. One beach-ready shot saw the happy pair posing in glamorous sunglasses as they appeared to be enjoying a boat trip.

Another, showed the loved-up duo enjoying an evening out. Emily upped the ante once again with her stunning fashion choice - this time opting for what appeared to be a peach cut-out dress. The stylish ensemble also featured a one-shouldered design.

Peter looked very chic in an army green blazer and black shirt for the evening out.

The lavish update sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans of the former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here star, who were so impressed with the stunning shots.

This looks absolutely amazing. Enjoy every moment," one fan penned. A second added: "Ahh glad you're both having a wonderful time, Emily is so beautiful x". A third replied writing: "How gorg is Emily. So natural," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

