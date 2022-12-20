Peter and Emily Andre share incredible photos from ‘magical’ family day out The duo tied the knot in 2015

Peter and Emily Andre enjoyed a picture-perfect day out with their children over the weekend.

In the lead up to Christmas, the doting parents took Princess, 15, Amelia, eight, and Theo, six, to an immersive festive experience at Lapland UK.

Over on Instagram, the couple posted a variety of snapshots and video clips, documenting their magical trip. From ice skating to meeting Father Christmas and his workshop of elves, the family certainly made the most of their pre-Christmas break.

"Even though my ice skating skills are questionable, Lapland Uk truly is a magical place. We go every year as a family and it gets more and more special. If you're going, get ready for a memorable day [heart emoji] @laplanduk @dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre #amelia #theo," Peter penned in his caption.

The family soaked up the festive atmosphere

Fans flocked to the comment section, with one writing: "Looks like you all had a lovely family time," whilst a second remarked: "What beautiful photos of you all. Merry Christmas to you all."

A third follower gushed: "@peterandre beautiful memories being made. Family growing up so fast," and a fourth added: "Millie and Princess look like they have the same long, beautiful curly hair. Looks to be a great day out."

Emily and Peter looked so loved-up

Peter and Emily's festive update comes after NHS doctor Emily shared the sweetest photo of her son Theo to mark his sixth birthday.

Paying tribute to her youngest, Emily posted an adorable throwback snap of little Theo soaking up the sunshine. Emily, 33, was seen rocking a white jumpsuit as she cradled the little boy into her chest. The proud mum flashed a big grin as she laced a protective hand behind Theo's head.

Emily and Peter welcomed Theo in 2016

Emily – who also shares daughter Amelia, eight, with Peter as is a stepmother to his eldest children Junior, 17, and Princess, 15 – captioned the photo: "Happy 6th birthday to my lovely little Theo. Such a kind and caring boy. We are so proud of you! Love you so much xxxxx @peterandre.

"Ps. Thanks to my best friend @rubyrosestark for the photo, taken in Somerset this summer."

