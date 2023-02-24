Princess Kate's interest in childhood studies stems from her university days Prince William's wife wrote a dissertation about childhood studies during her history of art degree at St. Andrew's university

There's no denying that the Princess of Wales is mum goals. The royal is a doting parent of three and loves to interact with children during her public outings. It seems that Princess Kate's maternal instincts have always been strong. as you can see from the video below, which may stem back to her university days.

Before marrying Prince William and being invited into the royal family, the princess studied History of Art at the University of St. Andrew's. With a history of art degree comes a meaty dissertation required by every student on the course during their final year of study. The royal-to-be wrote her thesis on Lewis Carroll, the famous author of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

For the extensive essay, Kate married her love of children and her passion for photography. Her dissertation was titled: "Angels from Heaven: Lewis Carroll's Photographic Interpretation of Childhood," and was submitted as part of her master's degree.

Carroll was an avid photographer in addition to being a fiction writer, and one subject called Alice supposedly inspired his career-defining masterpiece.

Photography and childhood studies weren't Kate's only two hobbies while at university. According to a piece by The Guardian, Kate headed up a brand new, all-girls club dedicated to alcohol. The reports suggest that she was inspired to do so once she found out that there were all-male societies on the topic.

Of course, the princess' studies weren't all fun, games and drinks as it's also reported that she regularly went for runs and swims to keep up her athletic prowess. The royal also must have dedicated a considerable amount of time and energy to studying because she graduated with a 2:1 in History of Art.

Her Scottish university is where she first met King Charles' son Prince William, and they began their romance. The pair met while living together at halls and then went on to flat share the following year.

