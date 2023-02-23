Princess Charlotte's sweetest sister moments with brothers Prince George and Prince Louis The little Princess is the best big sister!

It's no secret that Princess Charlotte has had a number of iconic sister moments with her brothers, Prince George, nine, and Prince Louis, four.

Whether it's keeping them in line with royal protocols or a sweet show of affection, it's safe to say the little Princess has such an incredible bond with her royal siblings.

Keep scrolling to see Princess Charlotte's sweetest sister moments…

Just a few days after little Louis was born, three-year-old Charlotte melted hearts across the world in newly released pictures which showed her tending to the newborn. She was seen giving her little brother a tender kiss. The photos, shared by Kensington Palace on social media, were taken by their proud mum Kate and celebrate Louis's birth as well as his big sister's third birthday.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte charmed crowds as they visited their mum in hospital shortly after Prince Louis' arrival. Prince William briefly left the hospital to pick the pair of them up after George finished school, and the pair were photographed holding hands with their dad while making their way to the hospital, with little Charlotte turning around to give the crowds an adorable extra wave.

At the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in 2021, the young Princess was with her doting mother, Princess Kate, and she was her eyes and ears when she and her brothers were watching the Pageant on the last day of the historic event. When her younger brother Louis was sucking his thumb, she was the first to take his hand away from his mouth in a very relatable sibling moment.

In 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their children along to see a Christmas pantomime at the London Palladium in December with George, Charlotte and Louis making their red carpet debut. During the show, George and Charlotte could be seen having a cheeky natter in their seats - so sweet.

During Prince William and Kate's tour of Canada in 2016, both George and Charlotte stole the show. At a garden party, held at Victoria's Government House, Charlotte was seen looking intrigued, while her big brother looked like he was having a ball whilst trying to get her attention with his Finding Nemo bubble gun.

Another moment from the Jubilee celebrations in 2021 saw Charlotte encourage her little brother to stop waving as they headed to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour. Louis was very excited to greet members of the public from their carriage but was interrupted by his elder sister, who pushed his hand down as his excitable waves peaked in speed.

Just before Prince Louis' debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019, the young Prince had been spotted with his elder sister earlier that day, peering out of a window to watch his parents and the rest of the royal family return to the palace following the carriage procession along the Mall - and they pulled the sweetest faces!

Princess Charlotte was recently pictured having the time of her life at a polo match. She and her brother were playing with a pair of handcuffs and walkie talkies for kids. Throughout the day, the duo also played with a slinky and toy guns, among other toys Kate Middleton brought for them.

Kate has previously joked that Charlotte is "in charge" of her big brother, but that the youngsters are "very good friends". During a children's tea party at the Natural History Museum, the Princess also revealed that Charlotte was "extremely chatty" and "always wants to have a play date" with her sibling.

Princess Charlotte has shown an interest in football along with her older brother George. With a dad who loves Aston Villa, it's no surprise that the pair are also Villa fans. Kate has previously revealed that her youngsters "love putting on Villa kits" and cheering on their dad's favourite football team.

