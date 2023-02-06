Princess Kate's frank conversation with kids behind closed doors revealed The Prince and Princess of Wales are very honest with their children

The Prince and Princess of Wales are champions of supporting mental health with Princess Kate supporting Children's Mental Health Week. Recently, the Princess met with experts in the early years sector to advise the 41-year-old on the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and the royal revealed a special conversation she had with her kids.

Speaking honestly to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Princess admitted she was feeling nervous and explained a good coping mechanism. Watch the video to see the Princess reliving her family chat…

The royal compared feeling anxious to feeling excited, explaining that these emotions get mixed up sometimes. That seems to be great advice for little ones when they get butterflies in their tummies, simply to remember that it's excitement instead of nerves.

The Waleses have long been supporting the mental health debate, and before Prince Louis was born Princess Kate even said that they would be on board with Prince George and Princess Charlotte having therapy one day if they ever needed it.

In a social media post, the royal mother wrote: "One in three adults still say they would be embarrassed to seek help for their child’s mental health. No parent would fail to call the doctor if their child developed a fever, yet some children are tackling tough times without the support that can help them because the adults in their life are scared to ask. It doesn’t need to be like this."

Kate spoke to experts about her childhood passion projects

She went on to say: "William and I feel very strongly that we wouldn’t hesitate to get expert support for George and Charlotte if they need it."

All three of their children attend Lambrook School and as an institution they do a lot to support the mental health of their pupils. Last year, the entire school marked Anti-Bullying Week with a workshop and they shared a snapshot on their Instagram page.

The Wales children attend Lambrook School

