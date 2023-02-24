Pregnant Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's extra special celebrations ahead of baby birth The former Strictly professionals are expecting their first baby

The countdown is on for Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, who are expecting their first baby in late summer, but there is one exciting milestone they will reach just weeks before they become parents.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who met in 2010 when they performed in Burn The Floor, will be marking their sixth wedding anniversary on 15 July. But it's unlikely the pregnant It Takes Two host and her professional dancer husband will be celebrating on just one day – after all, their three weddings were spread over several weeks!

When did Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's three weddings take place?

Speaking of her first wedding, Janette told HELLO!: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea town hall. My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

Janette and Aljaz went on to have a bigger celebration held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, followed by "a Minnie Mouse minimoon" at Disneyland Paris which left the new bride in tears of joy.

The Strictly stars got married in London, Slovenia and Miami

Janette explained that they then enjoyed another two destination weddings in order to celebrate with their respective families. "Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better," she said.

"You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable."

The couple are approaching their sixth wedding annivesary

Considering this will be the couple's last anniversary as a family of two, it's possible that they may want to take the chance to make the celebrations extra special, perhaps combining it with a babymoon abroad.

They may even choose to pay a visit to Miami and Slovenia for some quality family time.

When is Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's due date?

The couple found out they were expecting a baby in early December as they were about to start IVF treatment, and they shared the joyous news with HELLO! alongside a series of exclusive photos.

Janette and Aljaz are expecting their first child in summer

Speaking of the moment they found out about their baby, who is due in late summer, dad-to-be Aljaž said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

"I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

