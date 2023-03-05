Rihanna reveals son's disappointed reaction to sibling's Oscars news with adorably rare photo The Lift Me Up singer shares her newborn with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is loving her new life as a doting mom to her almost 10-month-old son with A$AP Rocky, and gave some sweet insight into her life at home.

The singer, who revealed she was expecting her second child with her Super Bowl Halftime Show, was recently announced as one of the performers at the upcoming Academy Awards.

VIDEO: Inside Rihanna's new family life with baby

Loading the player...

She will be bringing her Oscar-nominated hit, "Lift Me Up," to the Dolby Theatre stage, and while her unborn child may be there, her newborn won't.

With a very rare look into her home, she shared a photograph of her son, the spitting image of his mom, looking disappointed and equally adorable while standing up in his crib.

MORE: Rihanna teases her new album is coming 'this year' and gives rare insight into life as 'Baby's' mom

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

Rihanna also included a pair of throwback clips of her son, whose name hasn't been publicly revealed yet, listening and clapping along to her track off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she cutely captioned her post, adding: "Swipe for tb of my fat man."

Rihanna shared an adorable picture of her son's reaction to missing the Oscars

She quickly was inundated with a barrage of heart emojis and adoring comments from the likes of Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Lil Kim, among others.

A$AP Rocky himself also left a sweet comment, terming his son: "MR. MAYERS," with a heart added in, and many others couldn't stop gushing.

MORE: Rihanna's Super Bowl Fenty Beauty halftime makeup moment that went viral

ALSO POPULAR: Savannah Guthrie to make big change in personal life amid Today absence

The "We Found Love" hitmaker has kept her life as a mom relatively private, only sharing glimpses of her son through a TikTok video and a recent cover shoot with Vogue.

Rihanna described motherhood as "legendary" in the accompanying interview, telling the magazine that she doesn't "remember life before".

The singer joined A$AP and their son for their Vogue photoshoot

"You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn't matter," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.