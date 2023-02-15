Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pose with rarely-seen son after announcing second pregnancy Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl, welcomed her son nine months ago

Rihanna and her rarely-seen son are cover stars! The pair were joined by her partner A$AP Rocky on the new issue of British Vogue for a gorgeous family portrait taken on the beach.

The superstar, who revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday February 12, shared the pictures with fans on Instagram - but has still not revealed her son's name.

The interview in the publication gave fans rare insight into her life as a mom. Rihanna disclosed that her nine-month-old son is sleeping through the night, even if she's not, instead watching her beloved Real Housewives instead.

Regardless, Rihanna describes motherhood as "legendary," telling the magazine that she doesn't "remember life before".

"You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn’t matter," she said.

The mom-of-one also revealed that her son's birth was "beautiful" but acknowledged that the experience messed with her head: "You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts."

However, she does not name her son at any point, and only calls him "baby" when discussing him.

Rihanna posed with her son for British Vogue

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy on 13 May 2022. The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, confirmed their baby news during a trip to New York City.

The singer has shared a few rare glimpses of her little one on social media; back in December, the young tot made his first debut on TikTok in a seriously sweet video clip.

In the video, Rihanna can be heard cooing: "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" as he looks into the camera and gurgles.

Rihanna confirmed she was expecting a second baby during her long-awaited comeback at the 57th Super Bowl.

The global superstar cradled a growing baby bump throughout her supercharged performance, making her the first woman to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show while pregnant.

Rihanna wore a custom outft for the performance

Staying true to her alternative approach to maternity wear, Rihanna’s outfit consisted of a custom made breastplate crafted by British designer Jonathan Anderson.

The founder of J.W.Anderson and Creative Director of Loewe shared a close up look at the sculptural form fitting piece on his Instagram account. The rest of the outfit was a custom red Alaïa creation, by Pieter Mulier.

With just a 14-minute set to wow the crowd, the We Found Love singer had to pull out all the stops, and Pieter delivered.

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from February Tuesday 21.

