7 stars who showed off their baby bumps on the red carpet: Rihanna, Jessie J, and more

We all know that trends are cyclical. Sartorial tropes come and go as quickly as you can say style, but one trend we know and love is here to stay. Increasingly so, stars have been brandishing their baby bumps on the red carpet for all to see. Such examples include Jessie J and Love Island's Montana Brown who recently graced the BRIT Awards with their pregnancies on full show.

Whatever the occasion, expecting stars are hitting the red carpet in impeccable hot mamacita style, allowing their little +1s to become the ultimate fashion statement. From actors to singers like Rihanna, who recently revealed her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl which you can watch below, discover which celebrity mums-to-be have graced the red carpet baring their blossoming baby bumps.

Rihanna

All hail Queen RiRi who totally bossed maternity style while pregnant with her first child. The superstar hit the red carpet last February for a Fenty launch clad in an iridescent, bump-baring green-violet look by The Attico.

Jessie J

Jessie J redefined maternity wear with her chosen outfit as she made a splash at the BRITs. The pregnant singer looked radiant in a cherry red co-ord, complete with a cropped lace top, dramatic tulle sleeves and a matching pair of web-like trousers. She showed off her blossoming baby bump for all to see and turned out some baby mama magic with her daring ensemble.

Montana Brown

Love Island star Montana Brown looked divine in a black, cut-out dress by Lurelly, featuring asymmetric wrap detailing that perfectly highlighted her baby bump. The star announced her pregnancy via social media back in December.

Kamille

Grammy-winner Kamille followed suit, showcasing her bump that was swathed in layers of teal silk. The stunning number also featured an on trend hooded detail, which the celebs are loving as of late, built-in gloves and of course, a bump-sized cut-out across the front of the garment.

Adriana Lima

Former Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima is another maternity style icon, taking her place on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival in a Balmain dress boasting cut-outs that elegantly revealed her bump.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington arrived at the 2016 Emmys in a bump-sculpting gown by Brandon Maxwell. The star turned sideways for the flashing cameras, allowing her beautifully crafted garment to shape her pregnant figure perfectly.

Sophie Turner

The ever-cool Sophie Turner casually rocked up at the Met Gala with her baby bump in full view while clad in Louis Vuitton. The Game of Thrones actress, who has since given birth to her second daughter with Joe Jonas, opted not to announce her pregnancy to fans, simply letting them speculate online.

