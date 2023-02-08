Happy Birthday August Brooksbank! Princess Eugenie's son's second year in photos The late Queen's great-grandson is now two!

A very happy birthday to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's little boy August, who turns two on 9 February.

The grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and great-grandchild of the late Queen and Prince Philip, is celebrating his special day on Thursday, we imagine at home with his parents and perhaps even his royal cousin, Sienna, daughter of Eugenie's sister princess Beatrice.

WATCH: See August with his parents at royal event in clip below...

To mark August's second birthday, here at HELLO! we've taken a look back at his last year in photos…

August Brooksbank is getting a sibling!

In January, Princess Eugenie revealed that she's expecting her second child, due in summer 2023. She posted: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Princess Eugenie with August at the Platinum Jubilee

August looked so sweet at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant enjoying the spectacle with his parents, as the nation came together to celebrate the late Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Eugenie shared this snap of August watching the pageant with his dad – what a cutie.

August Brooksbank on Mother's Day

Aw, an adorable picture of Eugenie with her little boy on Mother's Day 2022. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to every mother out there."

Princess Eugenie's birthday

The royal mother shared this personal family snap to celebrate her birthday, telling fans: "What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you Xx."

August Brooksbank's first birthday photo

It was a fun winter break for August's first birthday in February 2022.

Eugenie wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"

