Anna Nicole Smith's lookalike daughter to face bittersweet change with dad Larry Birkhead in near future The late model died when daughter Dannielynn was five months old

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn is growing up quickly, and is turning into her late mom's mini-me.

The 16-year-old is largely kept out of the spotlight by her protective dad, Larry Birkhead, but occasionally he shares updates on his only daughter on social media.

And in the not too distant future, the duo are set to face a bittersweet change in their family dynamic when Dannielynn prepares to go to college.

This might well mean that the teenager decides to leave home, and maybe even state, depending on what she chooses to study and where.

Dannielynn was last seen on her 16th birthday in September when her proud dad shared a selection of photos of her on Instagram to mark the milestone occasion.

It's expected that she will make a public appearance with her dad in May too at the annual Kentucky Derby, which they have been attending each year since Dannielynn was a little girl.

The Kentucky Derby has an emotional place in Larry's heart, as it's where he met Anna Nicole.

Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's daughter Dannielynn is growing up fast!

This is why he takes his daughter there every year, to both honor the past as well as to create new memories with her.

Talking to Fox News Digital of the annual affair at the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala for the pre-Derby diabetes fundraiser, he explained: "We had a really great time, and it's kind of been a tradition that we would go every year."

He continued: "That's where I met Anna Nicole Smith. And it's something that I've taken my daughter back every year since. She's old enough to kind of understand what it is."

Dannielynn has a close bond with her father Larry

He added: "Since I did meet her mom there, it started off just kind of me taking her back and showing her around and kind of letting her know the stories that, you know, this is kind of where I met your mom and things.

"And then it came to kind of people look for my daughter there because I really don't let her do any public events. And so, in all honesty, the Kentucky Derby is kind of the growth chart for Dannielynn."

