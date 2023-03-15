Denise Richards' relationship with rarely-seen youngest daughter - inside heartwarming adoption story

Denise Richards is a doting mom to three daughters, Sami, 19, Lola, 17, and Eloise. The star shared her first two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, but she ended up adopting Eloise in 2011.

Speaking about her reasoning behind adopting Eloise, Denise explained to People: "I felt like I wasn't done having children, and I've always wanted to have a large family. And so after my divorce I felt like, 'Oh well, I'm sure I'll soon enough get remarried and have my family [grow]', and that wasn't in the cards at the time, so I decided to expand my family on my own."

In the same interview, which was published shortly after the World is Not Enough actress adopted the young girl, she revealed that both Sami and Lola had "embraced" their new sibling and were very "protective" over her.

Denise doesn't often share photos of young Eloise, but has been open about the genetic disorder that the young girl lives with.

Speaking on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, an emotional Denise shared: "She has a deletion in chromosome 8, which has caused many delays with her and it's caused a lot with speech development.

"Eloise wasn't able to sit up on her own for a long time, and didn't start walking until she was two. She can also only say a handful of words. It was a very difficult thing to diagnose."

Denise adopted Eloise in 2011

Eloise's condition hasn't stopped her from living a full life, and Denise has previously shared photos of her young girl heading off to preschool.

Denise isn't Eloise's only adoptive parent, as the actress' husband started the process of adopting Eloise shortly after his marriage to Denise back in 2019.

And Eloise has a heartfelt link to Denise's wider family, with the actress giving her the middle name of Joni, which was Denise's late mom's name.

It appears that Eloise won't be the only adoptee of the family, as Denise previously told People that her own daughters plan to adopt children in the future as well.

