Ryan Reynolds' revelation about having a son as adorable family life with Blake Lively is revealed The Deadpool actor shares four children with his wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently welcomed their forth child and while they are yet to reveal the gender of their newborn, the Deadpool actor has made an unexpected revelation about having a son.

Ahead of the birth of their baby, Ryan was the only man in the five-strong household with his wife, Blake, and their three girls, James, eight, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty.

He adores being a dad, and previously admitted life in a household of females is everything he could have wished for.

Rather than yearning for a boy, Ryan embraces being a 'girl dad' and his comments about his family are adorable.

During the COVID-19 pandemic he was interviewed by Stephen Colbert from his home during lockdown and confessed: "I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to be the architects of someone’s demise. So, it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff."

The father-of-four has called his female brood his "superheroes," and told Access: "No joke, they’re the most capable people I know. If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on."

Ryan says he loves his family and doesn't mind being outnumbered by the females

He added: "They have wisdom and strength. They're calm under fire, they have courage under fire."

He added: "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys, I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it." In fact, he loves it so much, he's said: "I'd have it no other way."

Ryan and Blake revealed the arrival of their latest child in the most subtle way. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Blake's baby announcement was very subtle as she showed off her lack of bump and said she'd been 'busy'

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl.

He was quizzed over the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

