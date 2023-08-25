Ryan Reynolds posts heart-melting birthday tribute to Blake Lively: 'You hung the damn moon'

Ryan Reynolds has wished his wife Blake Lively a happy 36th birthday with the sweetest – and surprising – tribute.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he captioned a series of snaps of the actress, the first one showing her sitting on a beach in a wooden chair sideways, smiling at the camera.

"Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," he added.

© Instagram Ryan shared a series of pictures of Blake for her birthday

Blake, who is mom to four children whom she welcomed with Ryan, was wearing what appeared to be a black lace romper that showed off her gorgeous legs in the first snap, while others included selfies the pair had taken, and a beautiful portrait of Blake standing in front of the sunset in a white swing dress.

David Beckham and Michael B. Jordan were among the famous faces to send birthday wishes Blake's way, but the surprise came as Ryan is notorious for actually sharing pictures of Blake pulling funny faces, mid-action, or even not in the frame.

© Instagram Blake and Ryan wed in 2012

"Ryan’s probably being held at gunpoint by Blake bc there’s no other explanation he didn’t even post a bad picture," quipped one follower as another joked: "Is your account hacked?"

Blake's special week also included a new promotional video for her brand, Betty Buzz, which featured Paul Hollywood of Great British Bake Off fame.

Blake Lively delights Bake Off fans with new video featuring Paul Hollywood

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four, who is a self-confessed Bake Off superfan, shared the video to promote the launch of a new product. In the video Blake appeared at Paul's home – uninvited – with her hands full of the new drink. As Paul, exasperated, asked what she was doing, Blake announced the new alcoholic drinks and asked for his professional feedback.

Paul loved the flavor, and reached out a hand towards Blake, which saw her go to clasp his hand back, believing she was receiving a Hollywood Handshake, only for him to reach for a drink instead.

© Instagram Blake and Ryan have four children

This September Blake and Ryan will celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary. They have welcomed four children: daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and a new baby whom Blake gave birth to earlier in 2023. They have not yet revealed their baby's name or gender, although many fans believe Taylor Swift namedropped the child in her song, 'You're On Your Own Kid.'

The actors met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, but their relationship didn't begin until a year later, and they've credited their friendship for the strong foundation it helped them build.

They exchanged vows at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on September 9, 2012.

© Getty Blake and Ryan spotted in Wales cheering on Wrexham

However, Ryan later called their choice of wedding venue a "giant mistake", after they were accused of glamourising a site where violence against Black slaves once took place.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy," he told Fast Company in 2020.

