Ryan Reynolds' four gorgeous children with Blake Lively look to very bright future - see why The Deadpool actor and Gossip Girls star are proud parents to their adorable brood

As if being the offspring of one of Hollywood's favorite couples wasn't enough, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's four-strong brood now have an even brighter future ahead of them.

The pair have just welcomed their fourth child and it comes at an exciting time for the family.

Daughters James, eight, six-year-old Inez, three-year-old Betty and Ryan and Blake's baby - whose name and gender are yet to be revealed - are set to inherit a fortune from their famous parents which just got a whole lot bigger.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse into family home in New York with Blake Lively

The Deadpool actor has sold his Mint Mobile company to T-Mobile for $1.35 billion and his net worth is now reportedly $350 million.

Add to that, Blake's impressive $30 million and it's clear that their children will not be going without.

Fans are eager to find out if Ryan and Blake have welcomed another girl or boy, but so far neither has hinted at the gender of their latest baby.

Blake and Ryan now have four children together

Ryan doesn't mind being outnumbered by females in his family home - in fact, he likes it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was interviewed by Stephen Colbert from his home during lockdown and confessed: "I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to be the architects of someone’s demise. So, it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff."

The father-of-four has called his female brood his "superheroes," and told Access: "No joke, they’re the most capable people I know. If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on."

Ryan pictured with his oldest daughter, James

He added: "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys, I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it." In fact, he loves it so much, he's said: "I'd have it no other way."

