Blake Lively's oldest daughter is her twin in remarkable photos you'll want to see The Gossip Girl star shares her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively's adorable daughter, James, could not be cuter - and the resemblance to her famous mom is uncanny.

While the star and her Deadpool actor husband, Ryan Reynolds keep their brood out of the spotlight, their oldest child recently stepped out to attend a soccer game with her dad.

The eight-year-old appeared in public looking so much more grown up than the last time we saw her. and very much like her mom with her long, blonde wavy hair and delicate features.

James has always been Blake's double and the actress highlighted this when she shared a throwback photo of herself with Jason Priestly.

Placed side-by-side with a snapshot of James at that age, and it's hard to tell the difference between them.

Fast forward several years and Blake and Ryan are now parents to four children.

James recently enjoyed a soccer match with her dad

They have been keeping a low profile since the birth of baby number four earlier this year and are yet to reveal the name or gender of their newborn.

The A-list couple - who are also parents to James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty - revealed the arrival of their latest child in the most subtle way.

Blake previously shared a photo of herself as a child - and if you scroll down you'll see her daughter looked just like her

Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl.

He was quizzed over the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

Blake and her firstborn looked so alike - and still do today

He previously joked about the chaos of raising his family and said: "It's a zoo over here," before clarifying: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

