Blake Lively's appearance causes a stir during playground trip - see very real photo

Blake Lively is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities and even when she's jetting off around the world, she's proving that she's as relatable as they come!

The Hollywood star is currently in the UK with her family, and took to Instagram on Saturday to share a fun photo of her during a trip to an adventure playground.

The photo in question saw Blake pose for a selfie in front of an enchanting looking play den outside in the woodlands, which she described as the "most spectacular place".

Not only was Blake full of compliments for the playground, even tagging the project company behind it, We Are Capo, but fellow parents were just as kind to the star too - thanks to a certain pair of earrings she was wearing.

Presumably doing so with her oldest children, James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, Blake had made some giant earrings created from fuse beads.

Blake Lively was more than happy that her DIY earrings got noticed during a playground visit

The colorful accessories were created by lots of miniature flower beads formed into a giant hoop. In the caption alongside the photo, the Gossip Girl star wrote: "This playground, @we_are_capo, this is the most spectacular place I've ever seen."

She continued: "Also shout out to the 3 people who asked me where I got my earrings. My DIY ego is spectacularly boosted."

The Gossip Girl actress had fun making earrings with her daughters

In a previous post, Blake had shared a photo of her DIY earrings, writing: "I'm officially a jewelry designer. For myself. Any jewelry requests, send 'em to me. Gonna be tough to scale this one."

The actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are spending more and more time in the UK thanks to the actor's commitment to his football team, Wrexham.

© Getty Blake Live Ryan Reynolds are doting parents to four children

On Saturday, Ryan was left in awe as he watched Wrexham heroically play until the bitter end in a nail biting game against Swindon, which included a 96th minute equaliser.

After the match, the Deadpool actor shared his thoughts on social media, writing: "That was the most coked up, insane football match I've seen in a long while." He also included the hashtag "never leave a Wrexham match early".

© Gotham The celebrity couple are incredibly private

While both Ryan and Blake like to share regular social media updates with their fans, they are relatively private when it comes to their family life. In fact, they still haven't revealed the name or gender of their fourth child, who was born at the beginning of the year.

However, they did make a rare public outing as a family-of-six back in March when they went to visit Wrexham. During the trip, Blake and Ryan took it in turns to hold their baby, while their adorable daughters posed for photos with their proud parents.

