Blake Lively loves nothing more than being a mom and is fiercely protective when it comes to her children's privacy.

However, the Hollywood star gave a rare insight into her family unit on her birthday, while replying to her good friend Gigi Hadid, who had paid tribute to her on social media.

In response to a birthday message from the model, Blake - who turned 36 on Friday - made reference to her children, and a tongue-in-cheek revelation about who she co-parents with.

Commenting on the photo - which showed Blake displaying a baby bump - she wrote: "This was before baby #3 for me and #1 for you."

"Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life's greatest joys," she added.

Blake Lively made a rare comment about her children in response to Gigi Hadid's birthday post

Blake concluded the message by writing: "Love you mama, sister, friend." The actress will no doubt have enjoyed a low-key birthday with Ryan and her four children - marking the first one as a mom-of-four.

For her special day, Ryan also paid tribute, with a gushing message to his wife.

© Instagram Blake Lively celebrated her birthday on Friday

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he captioned a series of snaps of the actress, the first one showing her sitting on a beach in a wooden chair sideways, smiling at the camera.

"Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," he added.

© Instagram Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doting parents to four children

Ryan and Blake are raising their children just outside of New York City, and often spend time in the city itself. The family are also spending more time in the UK now that Ryan has been working his magic with Wrexham AFC.

They were there just last week, where Blake shared a number of snapshots from the trip, including one of her visiting a playground.

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

The couple share daughters James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and a eight-month-old baby, whose name and gender has yet to be revealed.

They made a very rare appearance as a family-of-six back in March when they were seen visiting the grounds of Wrexham AFC.

The entire family are invested in Wrexham, and Ryan and Blake's three oldest children featured in his documentary. Back in September, the Deadpool actor was seen during an episode receiving a FaceTime call from his wife and daughters. In the clip, he said: "Gotta answer this,” and one of his daughters was heard saying: “Hi dad, look at you on the field!”

© Noam Galai Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are notoriously private

Though the FaceTime call wasn't shown, Blake was heard rooting on her husband and saying: “Wow, that’s so cool.” It was Blake that encouraged Ryan to purchase the football team, with the actor previously revealing that she's "actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am."

Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other.

"We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us.

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

