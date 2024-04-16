Tiny celebrity moms with towering children: Madonna, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner and more

When you've been a fan of a celebrity for many decades, it can often seem like just yesterday that they welcomed children into the world, so it comes a surprise when you see a photo of that once tiny baby, towering over their mother.

Case in point, Madonna and her son David Banda, who stood heads above his famous mother during a family outing last month.

Madonna isn't the only celebrity mom with an ultra-tall child, though – it must be something in that A-list water! Read on to see the celebrity kids who tower over their mother, and prepare to feel seriously old.

Madonna and David Banda – and Rocco Richie

Madonna with daughters Estelle, Mercy and Estere and son David

Kicking things off is Madonna's statuesque son, David Banda, who stood heads and shoulders above his adoptive mom. That said, Madonna's other son, Rocco Ritchie, also looked remarkably tall standing next to his 5 ft 3 inches mother.

Madonna with her two sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda

Madonna's firstborn, Lourdes Leon, is also taller than her, as is her daughter, Mercy, but her 11-year-old twins, Estere and Estelle are still smaller than their famous mom, for now, at least!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children with her ex, Chris Martin, and while Gwynnie is fairly tall, at 5 ft 9 inches, her kids Apple and Moses are taller than her.

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow with her mini-me daughter Apple Martin

Strikingly beautiful Apple, 19, is just one inch bigger than her mom, but Moses, 18, stands high above his actress mother, though likely needs to catch up with his 6 foot 1 inch father!

© Instagram Moses looks so grown up

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck

Jen stands at 5 ft 8 inches, but her 18-year-old daughter, Violet clearly follows in her dad, Ben Affleck's tall footsteps, as she is several inches taller than her elegant mother.

© Getty Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck

The duo appeared at The White House together, with Violet a head taller than her mom, and she is also taller than her step-mother, Jennifer Lopez, who is a petite 5 foot 4 inches.

© Photo: Getty Images Violet is taller than JLo, too

Kate Hudson and Ryder Robinson

Kate Hudson shares her son Ryder, 20, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. While Kate isn't tiny at 5 foot 6 inches, her son has already overtaken her in the height stakes, standing a head taller than his multi-talented mom.

© Getty Kate Hudson and son Ryder Robinson

Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe

Much is made of how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, look, but her son, shared with ex Ryan, shares her features too, but not her petite height.

© Getty Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet

The duo attended the Golden Globes together in 2024, and even though Reese donned a pair of sky high stiletto heels, Deacon was still much taller than his tiny mom.

Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz

VB stands at 5 foot 4 inches, and all three of her sons are now taller than her, with little Harper Beckham, 12, catching up fast.

© Gareth Cattermole Victoria is towered over by her kids!

In fact, if it wasn't for Victoria's penchant for wearing towering heels, we suspect Harper would already be taller than her Spice Girl mother!

Gwen Stefani and Kingston Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's firstborn song, Kingston, turns 18 next month, but is already taller than his pop superstar mom - when she isn't wearing heels, that is!

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, with Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale

Taking after his rocker dad, Gavin Rossdale, who stands at over six foot, Kingston is set to keep on growing – but has a while to catch up with his mom's husband Blake Shelton, who is 6 foot 4 inches!

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is known to be the tinies of the Kardashian clan at just 5 foot 1 inch, so it's no surprise her oldest son, Mason, 14, is already taller than his mother.

© Instagram Mason posed with his dad Scott, aunt Kim and his cousins

In fact, he's catching up with his dad, Scott Disick too. In a photo shared by his aunt, Kim Kardashian, in December 2023, Mason is hovering just above Scott's shoulder, so we imagine he'll be loftier than his famous father.

Nicole Richie and Harlow Madden

Another petite star who's been overtaken by her taller child is Nicole Richie. Standing at 5 foot 1 inch, Nicole is known for her small frame, and while her daughter is only 16, Harlow is already taller than her mom, even when Nicole rocks towering heels.

© Getty Harlow Madden is already taller than mom, Nicole Richie

Harlow's dad, Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, is 5 foot 7 inches, so Harlow might not end up growing much more than the height she is now.

