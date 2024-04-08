Michael Douglas, 79, pictured with rarely-seen grandchildren in multi-generational family photo

Michael Douglas is taking a well-deserved break after a busy week, which saw the actor officiate his brother Joel's wedding in Palm Springs.

The big day saw Michael, 79, perform the key role in the nuptials, while his grandchildren, Lua, six, and Ryder, three, scattered flowers down the aisle.

Lua and Ryder are the children of Michael's son, Cameron, 45, and Michael decided to treat his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, their daughter, Carys, 20, and Cameron and his partner, Viviane Thibes, and Lua and Ryder to a cute family day out on Sunday.

Catherine shared a photo from their adventure, showing the seven of them smiling against a bright blue sky, captioned: "Family Love. Day trips."

All seven of the family members went for a laid-back look, donning jeans and caps, with sunglasses to protect their eyes from the Californian sun. Carys cuddled up to her dad, who casually slung an arm around Catherine's shoulder.

Catherine's low-key look was in contrast to Saturday, when the 54-year-old wore a smart blazer in the desert, prompting outcry from her followers on Instagram.

"Designer in the desert, LOVE," one fan praised, while another commented: "That may be the first time Joshua Tree has seen a visitor with lapels."

The Wednesday actress posted a video of her outfit, chatting to the camera and sharing that it was her first time visiting Joshua Tree, and despite the fact it was busy with visitors, she called it "incredible," sharing she'd always wanted to see it for herself.

Catherine and Michael are certainly making the most of their time on the West Coast, making the 50-minute drive from Palm Springs to Joshua Tree. One fan commented on the vacation, noting: "A wedding in Palm Springs yesterday, a picnic at Joshua Tree National Park today... I’m glad you’re making the most of your time while you’re on the West Coast: enjoy the sunny weather with your adorable family, Catherine."

California is certainly different from where the Douglas family normally resides. Catherine and Michael are the proud owners of a sprawling $4.7 million home in Westchester on the East Coast of America, as well as a palatial estate in Wales, a four-bedroom house in Bermuda and a ten-bedroom holiday home in Mallorca.

Back in February 2023, it was also reported that the A-listers had rented a home in St James's Palace, to have more of a "base" in the UK capital – but they don't have a Californian casa in their portfolio – perhaps this trip will convince them to invest?

