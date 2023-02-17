Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir in striking robe for cheeky photo The Royals star and model Elizabeth Hurley always looks stunning

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to keep her fans' attention and she shared a cheeky photo with them on Friday that saw her nearly flash her rear.

The gorgeous model shared photos showcasing one her latest limited edition beach outfit, her floaty beach robe that featured a design that carried plenty of peacock feathers. Although her followers had seen some of the photos already, she shared one new one that saw the wind catching her robe and lifting it into the air as he posed right next to shimmering waters.

The moment nearly saw her flashing her rear to her followers, but had the worst happened she was wearing her white bikini briefs.

Seemingly joking about the moment, she mentioned how floaty the outfit is, sharing: "Limited edition, super floaty, Feather Robe has arrived at @elizabethhurleybeach."

Fans were mesmerised by her daring photos, as one close friend called her "super hot" and another noted how her garment was "so floaty."

Elizabeth got cheeky on the second slide

One follower teased: "Ms Kensington- behave!!!!" while a second added: "Adore it. So beautiful," and a third enthused: "You're limited edition as well. Broke the mold. 1 of 1!"

One of the daring photos shared by Elizabeth featured her in a white string bikini that had her fans comparing her to a Greek goddess.

Others said that the 57-year-old was "unreal" while some compared her to a "queen".

The model has shared many daring photos

Elizabeth is well-known for her stunning bikini photos and last month her fans could not get over her beauty as she shared some striking images from a recent photoshoot.

"One Celestial bikini- three filters," she said while showing off her toned abs and radiant complexion in the pictures.

"Most beautiful woman in the world," replied one. "My God, is this woman a true goddess or what," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "The celestial bikini looks awesome in any of the filters, you have a gorgeous body."

